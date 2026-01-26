Media logo
Monday, 26 January 2026

by OC Media

Regional

  • US Vice President JD Vance will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February, President Donald Trump has announced on his social media. The visit aims to ‘build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’, Trump said.

Armenia

  • Parliament has adopted a draft law allowing the authorities to revoke electoral observation accreditations from missions that do not ‘maintain political neutrality’ during the election period.

Azerbaijan

  • RFE/RL reported that two members of the opposition Popular Front Party, Teymur Salahov and Shamil Jafarov, were reportedly arrested for comments they made on social media. Salahov was summoned to the Goychay District Police Department for questioning on 17 January and was subsequently placed under administrative arrest for 10 days. Jafarov was taken from his home by police on 19 January and detained for 15 days. The charges were not disclosed.
  • President Ilham Aliyev received Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday, wrote APA. The sides emphasised Azerbaijan–Israel cooperation in ‘economy, trade, agriculture, water resources management, artificial intelligence, and other fields’. According to APA, Sa’ar said that he is accompanied by business people from Israel and that ‘an Azerbaijan-Israel business forum will be held during his visit’.
  • Last year, Azerbaijan exported ‘products worth $800,000 to Armenia’, with APA claiming there were no imports from Armenia during that year.

Georgia

  • According to Batumelebi, the government has confiscated nine illegally constructed apartment buildings in the Black Sea city of Batumi from Turkish businessperson Galip Öztürk, who had lived and worked in Georgia for years. The outlet reported that disputes over the legality of the buildings began after Öztürk’s relations with the authorities deteriorated. Two criminal cases were brought against him, including on financial charges, which were later concluded through plea agreements.
  • According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, four more members of a group described as holding a ‘fascist-Nazi ideology’ have been charged with violence. The office said the suspects targeted people — including minors — based on lifestyles and identities they deemed unacceptable. In total, 22 individuals have been charged in the case so far.
  • PEN International, PEN Georgia, and PEN America urged the UN Human Rights Council and its member states to issue concrete recommendations holding Georgian authorities accountable for human rights violations. It happened days ahead of an examination of Georgia’s human rights record by the UN body.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

