North Ossetia drops tender to give drone courses to seniors and unemployed people

A tender to organise drone operation courses in North Ossetia for unemployed people, residents on parental leave, and senior citizens has failed after receiving zero applications.

According to RFE/RL, the courses were to be delivered through the employment service and professional retraining system. Participants were expected to acquire drone piloting skills and learn how to operate the relevant equipment.

The documentation stated that a total of 10 people were to be trained, with each participant receiving at least 256 hours of instruction. Upon completion of the course, participants were required to pass an examination.

Applications were accepted from educational organisations with at least two years of experience in training UAV operators. In addition to classroom facilities, the provider was required to have an indoor training area of no less than 650 square metres for practical exercises. The state planned to allocate ₽271,000 ($3,800) for the programme.

However, the tender failed to proceed because no applications were submitted. The procurement process was closed on 7 May.

In recent years, drone training has become one of the new areas of educational and workforce development programmes in Russia. Following the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, authorities in various regions began opening specialised courses for school pupils, university students, military personnel, and civilian specialists. In a number of regions, basic drone operation classes have been introduced in vocational colleges and supplementary education centres.

Training in the use of drones has also been expanding across the North Caucasus. Competitions in UAV piloting are held in several republics, while specialised clubs and educational centres for young people have been established. In some cases, these programmes are implemented with the support of government agencies, educational institutions, and organisations involved in military-patriotic education.

In July 2025, North Ossetia's Ministry of Education reported that more than 1,000 school pupils and college students were studying drone assembly, programming and operation. According to the ministry, classes are conducted in specially equipped classrooms funded through federal support programmes. Some practical training takes place at the North Caucasus Agrarian and Technological College in Ardon, where a training centre for quadcopter operators has been established.

A large-scale project to create and expand drone training sections is being implemented in the republic through the federal programme Stimulating Demand for Domestic Unmanned Aviation Systems. North Ossetia received a grant worth ₽298 million ($4.1 million) under the programme.

In recent months, representatives of the military and defence industry have also regularly held meetings with students. Participants at these events are told about career opportunities in the field of unmanned technologies and service in military units that operate drones. Students, particularly those experiencing academic difficulties, are reportedly strongly encouraged to sign military service contracts.