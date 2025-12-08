More than 20 members of Azerbaijani opposition party Popular Front detained during leader’s court hearing

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

The Baku Court of Appeal has denied the appeal against the chair of the opposition Popular Front Party (PFP) chair Ali Karimli’s pre-trial detention period. According to the PFP, police briefly detained more than 20 members of the party during the court hearing.

Karimli was originally detained on 29 November on charges related to the violent seizure or retention of power and the violent change of the constitutional order of the state.

Pro-government media outlets have linked his detention to the treason case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, the former head of the Presidential Administration and an ally of former President Heydar Aliyev.

Ahead of the court process on 5 December, PFP member Seymur Hazi wrote on social media that police had taken control of the area surrounding the court.

‘The attitude toward Ali Karimli’s trial reveals the level of slander. Mobile internet is practically blocked. Why aren’t you interested in the people coming out and recognizing the “traitor”? You know perfectly well that the people know everyone’.

Hamamtimes, a satirical news page, wrote that police ran after party members who gathered around the court building.

Later, the PFP stated that 20 party members were detained and taken to Nasimi District Police Department N26. Karimli’s driver, Rashad Aliyev, was reportedly beaten after being detained.

After several hours, all detained members of PFP were released.

‘The events outside the courthouse during the appeal hearing were yet another disgrace to the political regime and yet another sign of a serious threat to the future of our country’, the PFP wrote on social media.

The statement also highlighted the violations of citizens’ rights, including freedom of assembly and the right to peacefully observe the trial, and called on the authorities ‘to show responsibility’.

Ahead of the trial, Azadliq journalist Tazakhan Miralamli was detained and his house raided by the State Security Service (DTX), the independent media outlet Meydan TV reported. His mobile phone, personnel computer, and documents were seized. Miralamli was subsequently released after giving a statement.

The house of Ali Karmili’s brother-in-law Elnur Seyidov was also raided and his mobile phone seized.

On Monday, a separate court hearing was held to consider the appeal of PFP member Mammad Ibrahim, who had been detained along with Karimli in November. According to the pro-government media outlet APA, the appeal was dismissed.

Saadat Jahangir, a party member, wrote on social media that as with Karimli’s hearing, police again blocked all roads leading to the court.

‘When I asked, “Why aren't you letting us in?” they replied that they had been ordered to adjourn the hearing and leave. My friends and I waited outside for a while, and then left’.

Jahangir wrote that other members of the party who had arrived from different locations were also escorted from the scene.

