MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

Abkhazian MP Adgur Kharaziya has shot dead a fellow MP and injured another during a parliamentary committee meeting.
MP Vakhtang Golandziya was killed in the incident, while Kan Kvarchiya was injured.
According to eyewitnesses, the altercation that led to the shooting arose over a dispute regarding the complete ban of cryptocurrency mining in Abkhazia.
The alleged shooter, Kharaziya, argued for such a ban, while Kvarchiya said such a move would be bowing to populism. The verbal altercation escalated when Kharaziya pulled out a pistol and began shooting, apparently intending to hit Kvarchiya.
Golandziya, who stepped in to mediate the situation, was struck in the head. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead.
Kvarchiya, who was hit in the elbow and grazed in the head, was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. According to the Acting Chief Physician of the Republican Hospital, Erik Hutakhua, Kvarchiya’s condition is stable and his life is not in danger.
Following the shooting, Kharaziya fled the scene and remains at large.
According to the press service of the Abkhazian Ministry of Internal Affairs, ‘traffic police posts along the Psou-Ingur highway have been reinforced’, and crossing points into Russia and Georgia are being monitored. The ministry also noted that employees of the Sukhumi (Sukhum) City Police Department, the Gulripshi (Gulripsh) District Police Department, and law enforcement units of the Interior Ministry’s Central Office are also involved in the manhunt.
An argument about cryptocurrency
The draft law banning cryptocurrency mining passed its first reading in the Abkhazian Parliament on 17 December. Parliament was due to consider the issue again during its final reading next week.
Abkhazia has recently been facing a severe energy crisis, exacerbated by the prevalence of illegal cryptocurrency mining.
While crypto mining has for years caused a strain on Abkhazia’s electricity network, the latest crisis was preceded by the loss of subsidised energy imports from Russia, stemming from political disagreements between Moscow and Sukhumi.
Abkhazia has had a ban on cryptocurrency mining since 2018, in addition to a temporary ban on the import of mining equipment since 2020. However, the draft law debated recently envisions extending the restrictions, permanently prohibiting the ‘mining, trading, use, and advertising of cryptocurrencies, as well as the import of mining equipment’.
According to Parliamentary Speaker Lasha Ashuba, earlier efforts to curb cryptocurrency mining had proven ineffective, thus necessitating the development of stricter rules.
Who are the victims and the alleged shooter?
Vakhtang Golandziya, who died during the shootout, is a veteran of the War in Abkhazia and was awarded a medal of courage. In peacetime, Golandziya was a local entrepreneur and entered the Abkhazian Parliament in 2022.
The alleged shooter, Adgur Kharaziya, is the father of three children and also a veteran of the War in Abkhazia. He previously served as a local administrative leader, before holding other positions in Abkhazian politics, and was elected to the parliament in 2022. Kharaziya was investigated for his involvement in a previous shooting in Sukhumi in 2020.
Kan Kvarchiya, who was wounded, has also been a longtime figure in Abkhazian politics. In addition to being a member of parliament, he also served as mayor of Sukhumi. Kvarchiya is also a veteran of the War in Abhazia, and was awarded a medal of courage.
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.
The fallout from Abkhazia’s political crisis, which led to the downfall of President Aslan Bzhaniya in late November, has since evolved into one that impacts the economy.
Over the last week, Abkhazia was hit with twin economic setbacks stemming from Russia, its primary financial benefactor.
On 6 December, Russia banned the import of mandarins from Abkhazia, one of its top exports. Following this, electricity shortages, exacerbated by the prevalence of illegal crypto mining and the loss
According to a video message shared on Telegram on Wednesday, soldiers from the 7th Russian Military Base in Abkhazia are being sent to the frontlines of Ukraine instead of receiving treatment at a military medical commission.
The soldiers, who belong to military unit 09332, allege they were transferred to the Afipsky district of Krasnodar Krai where they believed they were to attend a medical commission.
‘They are taken to Luhansk, ostensibly to the rear area, but actually to the dugout
The Abkhazian Parliament has voted against the ratification of the agreement on Russian investment in Abkhazia.
Twenty-three MPs attended the extraordinary session of parliament on Tuesday, of which 19 voted against the agreement, while three abstained.
The session was held after a letter with 19 signatures was sent to the Speaker of Parliament, Lasha Ashuba. According to regulations, an extraordinary parliamentary session must be held if a third of the MPs — or 12 MPs — request such a s
In the early hours of Tuesday, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhaniya announced his resignation after days of protests centred around a controversial agreement on Russian investments. Bzhaniya still intends to run in the upcoming presidential elections, which are expected to take place in February.
Over the course of less than two weeks, discontent over the proposed legislation grew and morphed into a protest movement that brought down the Abkhazian government.
On 30 October, an agreement on