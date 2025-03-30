Media logo
Georgia–China Relations

National Bank of Georgia and People’s Bank of China sign memorandum of understanding

Avatar
by OC Media
The President of the People’s Bank of China Pan Gongsheng (left) and the President of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava (right). Official image.
The President of the People’s Bank of China Pan Gongsheng (left) and the President of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava (right). Official image.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Bank of Georgia and the People’s Bank of China, ‘aimed at expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation’.

On Saturday, the National Bank of Georgia stated that the MoU was signed by the bank’s president, Natia Turnava, and Pan Gongsheng, President of the People’s Bank of China, as part of a visit by the Georgian delegation to Beijing.

Previously, on 26 March, the People’s Bank of China stated that Gongsheng and Turnava ‘exchanged views on China–Georgia macroeconomic outlook, bilateral financial cooperation as well as other topics’, and announced that the governors had signed an MoU on bilateral cooperation between the two banks.

According to the Georgian side, the MoU envisages that the two central banks will collaborate ‘in key areas, including monetary policy, financial technology, payment systems, and securities market development’.

‘The agreement envisions the exchange of information and expertise in these fields’, the Georgian National Bank’s statement said.

‘Our shared goal is to enhance the efficiency and connectivity of our banking sectors’, Turnava stated.

‘We aim to make the Georgian financial market more attractive to Chinese banks and financial institutions. It is encouraging that our Chinese counterparts have demonstrated strong interest and willingness for closer cooperation’.

The National Bank of Georgia also said that as part of their cooperation, the banks will undertake joint projects and ‘work to improve banking services between the two countries’.

‘A key focus within their mandate will be the development and modernization of payment infrastructure, with special attention given to strengthening interconnections between payment systems. This initiative aims to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure international transactions’.

Georgian–Chinese relations have been steadily warming in recent years, with Tbilisi courting Chinese investment in several Georgian projects.

Georgia introduced a visa-free regime for Chinese nationals in September 2023.

In August 2023, Georgian and Chinese leaders agreed to ‘elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership’, during a week-long visit by then-Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili to China.

Georgia seeks closer ties with China
The Georgian and Chinese leaders have agreed to ‘elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership’, during a week-long visit by Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili to China. The PM was officially in China to attend the 31st World Summer Games of the International University Sports Federation…
OC MediaTata Shoshiashvili

Following the signing of the strategic partnership document, critics warned it could endanger the country’s relations with the West.

In November 2023, months after Georgia and China signed their partnership agreement, then-President Salome Zourabichvili came under fire from the ruling Georgian Dream party after appearing to suggest that Chinese Premier Xi Jinping should face prosecution.

Zourabichvili’s statements were made in an interview with French TV LCI, in which the interviewer asked her if she hoped Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin would face prosecution — Putin for crimes against humanity and Xi for the genocide of the Uyghurs.

Zourabichvili responded that this would be a ‘historic outcome that would put certain things in their place’, but added that she did not believe it was realistic.

Senior members of ruling Georgian Dream were quick to condemn the president and defend relations with China.

A few days after the interview, Zourabichvili’s office held a meeting with the Chinese Embassy, in which they clarified that her remarks only concerned Putin and that the ‘entire interview was focused on Georgia–EU relations, Georgia, and Russia’.

Opinion | Georgia’s one-sided relationship with China comes with significant risks
The Georgian Government has increasingly moved to strengthen relations with China, hailing the economic potential of the partnership including high-profile infrastructure projects. But despite the optimism, the relationship has so far remained almost entirely one-sided, and in fact, opens the countr…
OC MediaT
Georgia–China Relations
Georgia
China
Georgian Dream
Russia
Salome Zourabichvili
Avatar
OC Media
3122 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Georgian Parliamentary delegation meeting NED President Damon Wilson and Chair Kenneth Wollack during their official visit to the US in April. Image: Parliament of Georgia.
Bidzina Ivanishvili

Georgian Dream endorses Chinese report accusing NED of ‘instigating protests’ in Georgia 

Avatar
by OC Media

Members of the ruling Georgian Dream party have actively endorsed a week-old Chinese government report accusing the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) of inciting divisions and instigating protests in Georgia, in an apparent bid to discredit reports about Bidzina Ivanishvili’s undisclosed assets in Russia. Members of the ruling party and pro-government pundits endorsed the Chinese Foreign Ministry report over the weekend. Beijing released the report on 9 August. It largely focused on por

Illustration: Tamar Shvelidze/OC Media
China

Opinion | Georgia’s one-sided relationship with China comes with significant risks

T
by Tinatin Khidasheli

The Georgian Government has increasingly moved to strengthen relations with China, hailing the economic potential of the partnership including high-profile infrastructure projects. But despite the optimism, the relationship has so far remained almost entirely one-sided, and in fact, opens the country up to substantial new risks. Georgia’s foreign strategic alignment has been profoundly influenced by its geopolitical location, historical context, and aspirations for closer integration with West

Construction work on the Anaklia port prior to the government pulling the contract with the developer. Photo: ADC.
Anaklia Port

Belgian company wins tender for Anaklia Port

Avatar
by OC Media

The Georgian government has announced Belgian company Jan De Nul as the winner of a tender for the development of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port in western Georgia. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Economy on Thursday, and confirmed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. The Economy Ministry stated that Jan De Nul was one of four companies that applied for the tender, all of them ‘European’, with ‘the best international reputation’. In May, the ministry listed Jan De Nul, Boskalis,

Most Popular

News Stories

Business records of Kadyrov’s official wife hidden from state register

National Bank of Georgia and People’s Bank of China sign memorandum of understanding

Review | 1978 — The Struggle for the Status of the Georgian Language: Oral Histories

Germany wants peace in the South Caucasus, President Steinmeier says during historic Armenian visit

Yerevan rejects Baku’s ceasefire violation accusations, claims Azerbaijan has fired towards Armenia

Opposition leader Khoshtaria says she was assaulted and stripped naked after being detained

Large illegal crypto mining farm discovered in Daghestan

Monday, 31 March 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 31 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org