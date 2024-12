Polish MEP and President of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly Michał Szczerba has reiterated his support for Salome Zourabichvili as ‘the only legitimate President of Georgia’.

.@Zourabichvili_S is the only legitimate President of Georgia! Stay the course!

🇬🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/1ILJjo894B — Michał Szczerba (@MichalSzczerba) December 29, 2024