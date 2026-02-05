New criminal cases opened against Daghestani woman detained on terrorism charges

Almost a year after the detention of an unnamed resident of Khasavyurt on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, the Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate for Daghestan has announced the opening of three additional criminal cases against her.

According to the investigation, in addition to the previously filed charge of preparing a terrorist act, the woman has now been charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation, undergoing training for terrorist activities, and the illegal manufacture of explosives.

The FSB reports claim that the detained woman intended to carry out a suicide bombing on 9 May 2025 near the victory monument in the village of Toturbiikala, Daghestan, during festive events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The investigation states that the woman allegedly purchased components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device via the internet. According to law enforcement, she was unable to carry out her plan due to her timely detention.

Information about the woman’s detention first appeared at the beginning of May 2025. At that time, the Public Relations Centre of Russia’s FSB reported that a terrorist attack had been prevented which, according to the security service, was being planned against law enforcement officers in Khasavyurt.

Operational video footage released at the time showed a woman born in 1996. In the recording she says that she became acquainted, via an Islamic group on Telegram, with a person named Abdulla. According to her, at first this man asked her to photograph various institutions in Khasavyurt, but then later ‘gave [her] an assignment’ to carry out a terrorist attack.

‘He gave me tasks, including buying different substances to carry out a terrorist attack on 9 May — either to plant an explosive or to blow myself up’, the woman said in a video published by Russian state-run media outlet TASS.

The FSB stated that components for making an improvised explosive device were seized from the detained woman, and that correspondence with a representative of a certain terrorist organisation was found in her telephone. The name of the organisation was not specified in the official reports.

