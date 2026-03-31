Three police officers injured in shooting in Daghestan

Three police officers were injured in a shooting in Western Daghestan after attempting to break apart a fight.

The shooting took place in the village of Nizhny Dzhengutay, located near Buynaksk.

The officers arrived at the scene of a scuffle by chance. They intervened in an attempt to stop the fight, but one of the participants ignored their lawful demands and opened fire.

The officers sustained injuries of varying severity. They were initially given first aid at the Buynaksk Central City Hospital. Later, all three were transferred to the Vishnevsky Republican Clinical Hospital, where they continue to receive treatment. The Ministry of Health noted that two of the injured underwent surgery and are under observation in intensive care, while the third has been referred for outpatient treatment. At present, their lives are not in danger.

A 31-year-old resident of the village of Nizhny Dzhengutay has been detained on suspicion of shooting the police officers. No further details about the suspect’s identity have been provided at the time of publication. The regional Interior Ministry stated that an investigative and operational group is working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

There is no information about the cause of the fight or the number of those involved.