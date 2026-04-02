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Daghestan

Court in Makhachkala seizes $15 million in assets from former Daghestani official

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Magomed-Sultan Magomedov. Photo: officials.
Magomed-Sultan Magomedov. Photo: officials.

A Daghestani court has ordered the confiscation of assets valued at more than ₽1.2 billion ($15 million) from former Daghestani Parliamentary Speaker Magomed-Sultan Magomedov, who is embroiled in a corruption case.

The Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala has upheld an anti-corruption claim filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia to confiscate Magomedov’s property on 1 April.

According to the case materials, the confiscated property includes 13 land plots with a total area of about two hectares, 11 buildings with a total area of approximately 4,500 square metres, six non-residential premises, and 27 flats. The real estate is located in Makhachkala, Pyatigorsk, and Moscow. In addition, the court ordered the seizure of 17 vehicles, including premium-class cars, the newspaper Kommersant reported.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has maintained that these assets were acquired using illegally obtained funds. According to the agency, the income was derived from enterprises previously confiscated from Magomedov, which, it alleges, had been removed from state ownership through the abuse of official position.

While in office, the prosecution said Magomedov was involved in the transfer of the state-owned enterprise Dagnefteprodukt (Daghestan Oil Product) out of federal ownership. The company was the sole operator handling oil shipments through the Makhachkala seaport. Its structure included 15 branches, and its assets comprised 67 land plots with a total area exceeding 310 hectares, as well as more than 360 buildings and facilities, including pipelines and petrol stations.

As established during the court proceedings, the companies Kaspetrolservice (‘Caspian Petrol Service’), Nefteproduktsnab (‘Oil Products Supply’), Daghestanskie Novye Tekhnologii (‘Daghestani New Technologies’), and the management structure MSB Holding were created on the basis of this asset complex. Under a previous claim by the Prosecutor General’s Office, considered by the same court in June 2025, these companies were transferred into federal ownership. According to the supervisory authority, their total capitalisation exceeded ₽95 billion ($1.2 billion).

Russia confiscates $1 billion worth of assets from former Daghestani state secretary Magomedov
Law enforcement officials have announced the completion of one of the largest anti-corruption operations in recent years in the North Caucasus.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

During additional inspections, as stated in the case materials, prosecutors concluded that part of the income from these companies had been used to purchase real estate and vehicles. These assets were allegedly registered in the names of relatives and affiliated persons, which, according to the agency, indicated an attempt to conceal their origin.

The court agreed with the prosecutor’s arguments and ordered the property to be transferred to the state. Furthermore, at the prosecutor’s request, the ruling was made subject to immediate enforcement. The case materials state that this was done to prevent any profit being derived from the use of the disputed assets.

Magomedov held various public offices in Daghestan for more than two decades. From 1995 to 2021, he was an MP in Daghestan’s Parliament, and from 2010 to 2013 served as its chair. In 2021, he was appointed State Secretary of Daghestan. He is also known as the founder of the Anzhi football club.

On 25 June 2025, on the eve of the court hearing on the confiscation of assets, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted searches at more than 50 addresses linked to Magomedov. On 1 July, Daghestani Head Sergei Melikov dismissed him from the post of state secretary. According to reports from several sources, the decision may have been made by a closed decree.

The situation involving his son, Magomed Magomedov, has also developed separately. In October, Daghestan’s Parliament stripped him of his mandate. The move was supported by the prosecutor’s office, which stated that he had managed a company allegedly obtained unlawfully.

Daghestani State Secretary Magomedov detained on corruption allegations
Law enforcement officers from other regions were brought in for large-scale searches of all his associated properties.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Corruption
Elizaveta Chukharova
598 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

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