One injured while being detained, police issue sexist comments
According to Netgazeti, several people received injuries while law enforcement officers were detaining them on Rustaveli Avenue. The local media outlet reported that one demonstrator received a head injury, adding that police also made sexist comments towards women protesters.
Netgazeti reported that the protesters stated they had obeyed the police and cleared the road, but law enforcement officers began to make arrests, telling women protesters to go home and prepare food.
