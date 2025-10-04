Opposition leader Datunashvili reports electoral violations

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Tazo Datunashvili, a leader of the opposition Lelo party, which is participating in the elections in a coalition with For Georgia, has said he has reported violations at multiple polling stations during today’s local elections.

There are some kinds of violations at every [polling] station. Georgian Dream has reportedly conducted criminal operations across Tbilisi’, he said at a press briefing earlier this morning.

According to Datunashvili, at Tbilisi’s 51st polling station, two ballots were reportedly given to a single voter, prompting a formal complaint.

‘Similar cases have been documented in Samgori, which indicates a pattern of multiple ballots being handed out to individual voters’, he added

Datunashvili also noted an incident at the 33rd polling station in Nadzaladevi, stating that ‘a criminal group led by someone named Nozadze is reportedly operating there and we have been prevented from correctly installing cameras. There are reports of people entering with faces covered and leaving the same way, raising concerns of a potential “carousel voting” operation’.