Opposition leader fined for ‘illegally blocking the road’

by OC Media

According to local media, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia, a member of the Coalition for Change group, was fined ₾5,000 ($1,800) by Tbilisi City Court for ‘illegally blocking’ Chavchavadze Avenue as part of the ongoing protests.

Local media also reported that his lawyer called the accusation ‘absurd’, accusing the police and judiciary of trying to suppress the protests and intimidate Georgian Dream’s political opponents.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

