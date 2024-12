The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Rousopoulos, has called on Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to withdraw his statement about imprisoning Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili after her term expires and to ‘align himself with the principles of the Council of Europe, which he must respect’.

I wish to remind the @PM_Kobakhidze that his country is a member of the @coe. The direct threat he made today against @Zourabichvili_S to imprison her when her term of office expires on 29 December is unacceptable, contrary to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. — Theodoros Rousopoulos (@PACE_President) December 22, 2024