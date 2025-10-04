Papuashvili: ‘radical opposition forces must hold themselves accountable’

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has called today’s local elections a crucial moment in democratic process. In particular, he emphasised that today’s vote marks the conclusion of the electoral cycle that began last October, during parliamentary elections.

‘Now we are electing local self-government bodies. This will fully complete the composition of elected institutions, and until 2028, Georgia will be able to work through state institutions with a mandate from the people to enhance our country’s welfare,’ Papuashvili said.

According to him, opposition surveys also show Georgian Dream as the clear favourite, with incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze enjoying over 60% support.

‘The party aims to win mayoral elections in all 64 municipalities in the first round and secure majorities in local councils’, Papuashvili said.

He concluded his statement by arguing that radical opposition forces ‘must hold themselves accountable’.

‘Following last year’s parliamentary elections, they [Georgia’s opposition] turned their back on democracy and pursued radicalisation and extremism, as directed from outside. Now they are facing the consequences of the path they chose’, Papuashvili said.