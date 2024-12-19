Media logo

Papuashvili: ‘time to stop attacks on Georgian democracy’

Avatar
by OC Media

The Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, stated at a press briefing today that the OSCE/ODIHR report was a ‘watershed moment, where all damaging speculation about the integrity of the elections should end’.

Despite the report heavily criticising the conduct of the elections, ruling party officials have insisted the report was positive.

Papuashvili said the opposition had received the number of seats in parliament that ‘the Georgian people deemed necessary’.

‘It is also time to stop the attacks from abroad on Georgian democracy and recognise the will of the Georgian people, which was expressed in the only legitimate way, through the elections’, he said.

‘That is why, as in the previous seven cases, the radical opposition will ultimately have to recognise the will of the Georgian people and return to democratic frameworks. The only regret is that in the meantime, precious time is passing and the energy and emotions of our people, which should be used for the progress of our country, are being wasted’, he said.

Avatar
OC Media
2717 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

UK, US unveil new sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for violence against protesters

Outrage after Yerevan’s Mayor calls local media a ‘big garbage dump’

Friday, 20 December 2024

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter