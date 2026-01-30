Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan says Armenia ‘should introduce’ jury system

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Official photo.&nbsp;
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Official photo.&nbsp;

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed that Armenia ‘should introduce’ the institution of a jury system to the country’s legal infrastructure, which would ‘create an organic and very direct connection between the judiciary and society’.

Pashinyan offered his remarks during his weekly press briefing on Thursday.

‘We will continue our reforms of the judiciary, including within the framework of the constitutional amendments’, Pashinyan said.

In Armenia’s current judicial system, criminal cases are decided by judges, not juries. A single judge hears the prosecution’s and defense’s arguments, examines evidence, and issues the verdict and sentence.

Armenia is planning to hold a referendum for the adoption of a new Armenian Constitution in 2026.

Pashinyan to ‘establish the Fourth Republic of Armenia’ if re-elected in 2026
As part of this, they aim to change Armenia’s Constitution, a long-standing demand of Azerbaijan.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Although Armenia has officially expressed its intention to change the constitution, it insists that it would not be doing so based on Azerbaijan’s demands.

Azerbaijani officials, including President Ilham Aliyev, have repeatedly stated that Armenia’s constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan and demanded that it be changed. It is one of the major hindering points for signing the peace treaty initialled in Washington in August 2025.

Armenia’s constitution references the Declaration of Independence, which in turn references a joint statement made by Soviet Armenia’s Supreme Council and the Nagorno-Karabakh National Council on their ‘reunification’.

During Thursday’s briefing, Pashinyan said that unlike in 2018 and 2019, shortly after he came to power following the Velvet Revolution, the volume of letters he receives expressing dissatisfaction with ‘unjust and unfounded’ court rulings had significantly declined.

Power of the people: what made Armenia’s Velvet Revolution successful?
In 2018, Armenians peacefully ousted their government in a fast-moving decentralised revolution. Six years on, and amidst regional upheaval, participants of the Velvet Revolution assess the key factors in the movement’s success. In the run-up to the spring of 2018, a change of government in Armenia seemed unlikely at best. Opposition to Serzh Sargsyan’s government had been steadily growing, intensifying in light of the announcement on 12 April that he would run for prime minister, having s
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

‘Currently, the proportion of such letters has decreased by multiples, if not tens of times. I receive letters from citizens every day, I read them every day, and I deal with them every day’, Pashinyan said.

Previously, in April 2025, Pashinyan suggested ‘seriously discuss the possibility of introducing the institute of jury’, in the context of adopting a new constitution.

Addressing the main arguments against the jury system that cast doubt on its effectiveness in a small country where ‘everyone knows one another’, Pashinyan countered that the same could be said of judges, investigators, prosecutors, and others.

‘If we have entrusted them with justice and fairness, as investigators, judges or prosecutors, we can also entrust others with jury duty’, Pashinyan said, according to Armenpress.

He added that in that case, justice ‘will not be detached from the people’.

‘Justice will be just as the people, and the people are fairer than any prime minister, any minister, lawmaker, judge, prosecutor, or police officers’, Pashinyan said.

Description of image
Description of image
Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Arshaluys Barseghyan
530 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream announces merger of two prominent universities, sparking concern

Chechen court registers Russia’s second administrative case based solely on internet search

Russia’s Foreign Ministry again bashes Armenia’s EU aspirations

Azerbaijan discusses allowing search and seizure without court order

Opinion | Georgia’s regime has given critics a choice: prison or exile

OSCE’s Moscow Mechanism triggered over Georgia’s human rights situation

Daghestani man confesses to dismembering and burning his wife

Pashinyan says Armenia ‘should introduce’ jury system

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 30 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org