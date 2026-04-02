Former Armenian President Sargsyan’s Republican Party to sit out elections

Armenia’s Republican Party, which ruled the country for almost two decades, has announced it will not participate in the upcoming elections. The party is led by former President and later-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who served from 2008 until he was forced to resign in the 2018 Velvet Revolution.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said the decision had been made after a ‘comprehensive analysis’.

More details about the Republican Party’s political positions, possibly including which party or candidate will be endorsed, will be made public after a party conference scheduled for 4 April.

A controversial figure, Sargsyan has been accused of numerous crimes related to corruption and abuse of power.

New charges were filed against him in 2025, connected to his time in power. The widespread allegations of corruption during the period of Republican Party rule were a key driver of the revolution that ultimately led to his ouster.

The party won seven seats at the parliament as part of the I Have Honour faction as a result of 2021 snap elections.

Armenia is scheduled to hold its parliamentary elections, seen by many as pivotal, on 7 June.

Incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party currently have a considerable lead, according to recent polls.