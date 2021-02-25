fbpx
Pashinyan: 'This is an attempt at a military coup'

25 February 2021
Armenia’s top military brass have released a statement calling for Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Nikol Pashinyan has called the move ‘a military coup’ and has called for supporters to gather on Yerevan’s Republic Square. 

Armenia’s military joint-chiefs of staff have said that their call for Pashinyan’s resignation was triggered by Pashinyan’s firing of Tigran Khachatryan, first deputy chief of the joint-chiefs. 

Following the announcement, Nikol Pashinyan also ordered the resignation of the head of the joint-chiefs, Onnik Gasparyan. Additionally, in a live Facebook address delivered shortly after noon today, Pashinyan called on the military to respect the country’s constitution. ‘It is unacceptable for the army to participate in political processes’, he said.

The story is developing and will be updated. 

By Peter Liakhov

