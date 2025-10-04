Police mobilised across Tbilisi ahead of 4 October rally

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, officers from the relevant police units of the Interior Ministry have been deployed across the capital in relation to the rally scheduled for 4 October, the ministry wrote on Facebook today.

The ministry has urged the organisers and participants to hold the gathering within the framework of Georgian law, to comply with the lawful requests of the police, and not to obstruct official duties.

‘Every instance of a legal violation will be met with an appropriate response from the police,’ the ministry added