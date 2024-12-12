Police officer who submitted resignation summoned to General Inspection Department

Patrol inspector Giorgi Goginashvili, who submitted his resignation letter addressed to the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA), was summoned today to the General Inspection Department. He shared this information himself on social media.

General Inspection is one of the departments of the MIA which exercises internal control over the activities of its subdivisions.

Later, Goginashvili made an update, stating that the minister had not yet signed his dismissal, meaning he is still considered an employee. He was summoned to be asked why he has not been showing up at work.

‘The General Inspection officer treated me politely and within the law, everything was done as required, and I left’, he wrote, adding that he is now waiting to see what will happen next.

He says that ‘the most they can do’ is not to let him work in the [MIA] ever again.

‘I don't care’, he added. Goginashvili worked as a patrol inspector and border control officer at Tbilisi International Airport. He cited the recent events unfolding in the country as the reason for his decision to resign at the beginning of this month.