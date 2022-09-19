‘PostSovietPeace’ letter calls for end to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Over a hundred people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, and other countries have signed a letter calling for peace and the involvement of peace-building organisations in resolving the conflict.
This statement was originally published on PostSovietPeace and is open for signatures. The text has not been edited.
We, a group of people who stand for peace, from the post-Soviet space and its neighborhood exhausted by never-ending wars and growing imperialist rivalry on our territories, are full of rage as we have observed Azerbaijan’s recent large-scale attack on Armenia. This, coupled with Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine and the renewed military clashes in border areas between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, raises heavy concerns regarding possible future escalations not only in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict but all other conflicts in the post-Soviet space.
The recent attack on Armenia has cost hundreds of lives within two days from both sides of the conflict, caused serious destruction to civil infrastructure in Armenia, displaced thousands, and further widened the gap between the countries and their people. We raise our persistent voices against the continuing warfare.
The second Karabakh war two years ago was a devastating experience from which the Armenian and Azerbaijani societies have not yet recovered and remain deeply antagonized. Officials need to finally understand that military means cannot solve the conflict, but they only deepen the divide between the two countries and cause more violence and human suffering. We welcome the truce that halted the violence on 15 September and demand a permanent return to the negotiation table without any further escalations or violence.
The Azerbaijani side should realize that the “corridors” cannot be opened, and a peace treaty cannot be achieved through military aggression. Such prospects are unacceptable for people whose daily lives would presumably be crossed over by these “corridors,” as they will not let borderland populations on both sides cooperate with each other. No one can be forced into peace. Officials in Armenia, in turn, should recognize the damage their rigid negotiation position had done for over 30 years, including the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and their refusal to compromise and settle the conflict in a timely manner.
Negotiations “mediated” behind closed doors that do not take into consideration the livelihood and human needs of the people affected are doomed to fail. The best mediators for interstate negotiations are non-state peace-oriented/peacebuilding communities of both countries who have great experience in overcoming their own disputes and facilitating dialogues between other people from their countries with antagonistic positions.
We see a clear connection between the developments in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and peace processes with the dynamics of the war in Ukraine. The deadly war in Ukraine has caused great turbulence and instabilities in the wider region, exposing the simple truth that violence creates more violence. There is no military solution to any conflict, and human life is of absolute value. The only priority should be nonmilitary diplomatic solutions that are always possible regardless of whatever statesmen try to convince us. The inability or unwillingness of states to solve the problems through non-violent means and ensure human security can no longer be tolerated.
Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, we’ve lived through decades of violence. We continue to suffer through regularly recurring warfare on the territory of Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. We are deeply concerned about overt attempts to reopen the Moldovan/Transdniestrian, Georgian/Abkhaz, and Georgian/Ossetian conflicts. The confrontation between NATO and the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine is playing out primarily at the expense of the lives of people in Ukraine and, increasingly, residents of Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine. Moreover, hundreds of military men from Ukraine and Russia are killed daily.
If we stay on the current trajectory, it is only a matter of time until the ongoing and recurring warfare in different regions of Eurasia will synergize with one another and with wars in other parts of this world, turning into a bigger regional or global war and sacrificing more and more people from numerous countries.
We cannot afford this! We do not call for peace – we demand peace! We demand that governments commit to the non-use of force, engage in a genuine search for diplomatic solutions that prioritize human security, and to stop interfering with, and better yet, support people-to-people contacts and peacebuilding.
We demand that international actors involved in the official negotiations ensure that the voices of people affected by conflict are heard and that people-to-people negotiations and human security considerations are at least on an equal footing with the official negotiation process.
Signatures:
Flora Ghazaryan, Armenia/Austria, historian
Nazrin Gadimova, Azerbaijan/Turkey, conflict studies researcher
Katya Korableva, Russia, social researcher
Lilit Gizhlaryan, Armenia
Marina Danoyan, Finland, peacebuilding practitioner
Vadim Romashov, Finland/Russia, peace researcher
Sevil Huseynova, Azerbaijan/Germany, social researcher
Diana Yayloyan, Russia/Armenia, researcher in conflict studies
Mete Ulutaş, Turkey, anthropologist
Leon Aslanov, UK
Ivan Nikolovski, Austria/North Macedonia, Political Science scholar
Dunja Milenkovic, Austria, medievalist
Shirin Tumenbaeva, Kyrgyzstan/Austria, political scientist
Lala Darchinova, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
Sevinj Samadzade, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
Saadat Abdullazade, Azerbaijan, Feminist Peace Collective
Burcu Becermen, Turkey, Interpreter
Arpi Bekaryan, Armenia, journalist
Rustam Ismayilbayli, Azerbaijan, activist
Zakir Bayramov, Azerbaijan, human rights activist
Rovshan Mammadli, Azerbaijan, student
Nika Musavi, Georgia/Azerbaijan, journalist
Samir Akhundzada, Azerbaijan, historian
Samira Alakbarli, Azerbaijan,Social and Political Science Researcher
Toghrul Abbasov, Azerbaijan, social researcher
Hermine Virabian, Armenia/Georgia, journalist
Laman Orujova, Azerbaijan, economist
Samad Shikhi, Azerbaijan, writer
Nışan Güreh, Turkey, Nor Zartonk Activist
Ayaz Shirinov, Azerbaijan, designer
Emel Kurma, Turkey, rights defender
Farid Ismayilov, Azerbaijan, journalist
Lilit Dabagian, Kyrgyzstan, independent researcher
Aliheydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan, student/activist
Ali Malikov, Azerbaijan, LGBTQ+ activist
Elvin Jabizadeh, Azerbaijan, Filmmaker
Loghman Gasimov, Azerbaijan, doctor
Philip Gamaghelyan, Armenia/USA, peace and conflict scholar
Sergey Rumyansev, Azerbaijan/Germany, sociologist
Atuf Guliyev, Azerbaijan, student
Polad Gulushov, Azerbaijan, economist
Keti Kapanadze, Georgia, restaurant manager
Zarina Sanakoeva, South Ossetia, peace activist
Josh Nadeau, Georgia/Canada, dialogue practitioner and researcher
Zamira Abbasova, Netherlands, peace activist
Eva Gabrielian, Canada, attorney
Tamara Atayan, France, biochemist/pharmacologist
Karine Ter-Gabrielyan,
Rita Ohanyan, Armenia, chemistry teacher
Husik Ghulyan, Armenia, independent scholar
Leyli Gafarova, Azerbaijan, filmmaker
Naila Dadash-zadeh, Azerbaijan, artist
Gunel Movlud, Azerbaijan, writer/member of PEN
Darin Morsel, Georgia, Photographer
Artsrun Pivazyan, Armenia, activist
Eric Rubenz, USA, business owner
Arnold Aleverdian, USA, peacebuilder/PhD student
Anahit Aslanyan, Armenia
Ani Paitjan, Armenia, journalist
Agabeg Simonian, Armenia, videographer
Anna Leontyeva, Armenia/Russia, policy researcher
Araz Baghirov, Azerbaijan, social researcher
Mikail Mamedov, USA, PhD Historian
Shushanna Tevanyan, Armenia, graduate of University of San Diego, Kroc School of Peace Studies
Sofia Manukyan, Armenia, researcher- environmentalist
Margarita Tadevosyan, Armenia/USA, Peace and Conflict Resolution, scholar practitioner
Martin Boyadgian, Finland, Architect
Irakli Kokhtashvili, Georgia, accountant
Stepan Danoyan, Armenia, Radio-engineer, Armenia
Irina Danoyan, France/Armenia, Supply Planner
Asya Ghazaryan, Finland/Armenia, Economist
Sophio Tskhvariashvili, Georgia
Leyla Jafarova, Azerbaijan, anthropologist
Hakob Karapetyan, Armenia, journalist
Aynur Abutalibova, Baku, Azerbaijan, Graphic Designer
Hamida Giyasbayli, Azerbaijan, Peaceworker
Gunay Kazimli, Azerbaijan/Italy, Data analyst
Eviya Hovhannisyan, Armenia, anthropologist
Sona Dilanyan, Armenia
Vlada Baranova, Russia, sociolinguist
Mehmet Muslimov, Russia, linguist
Anastasiia Melkonian, Russia/Armenia, teacher\
Todar Baktemir, Russia/Armenia/Israel, journalist
Norayr Olgar, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
Sayat Tekir, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
Alexis Kalk, Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Activist
Oxana Karpenko, Russia, sociologist
Mariam Pesvianidze, Georgia, film director
Hovhannes Tumanyan, Armenia/USA, musician
Ayla Azizova, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, Architect
Arifa Kapba, Abkhazia, journalist
Ali Hamidian, Iran, Youth Activist
Diego Ardouin, Argentina, Bright Garden Voices Activist
Nurzada Sadyrbekova, Kyrgyzstan, Activist
Clare Bath, USA, student/activist
Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan/The Netherlands, dutch council for refugees
Afiaddin Mammadov, Azerbaijan, Democracy 1918 Movement, politician
Joshgun Gafarov, Azerbaijan, Baku city, Political activist
Denis Agamalyan, Russia, Insurance Company
Petar Parvanov, Bulgaria, archeologist
Giyas Ibrahim, Azerbaijan, political activist
Tinay Mushdiyeva, Azerbaijan, researcher
Andrea Mansoorian, United States, Graduate Student
Samson Martirosyan, Armenia, journalist
Ofelya Aliyeva, Azerbaijan, International Development and Cooperation scholar
Arpy Manusyan, Armenia, sociologist, researcher
Mariam Khalatyan, Armenia, Sociologist
Nvard Margaryan, Armenia, researcher
Rufat Demirov, North Macedonia, PhD International Relations
Markus Sattler, Germany, geographer
Armen Ohanyan, President of PEN Armenia
Philipp Pankraz, Austria, Sound engineer, Musician
Mirabbos Khikmatilloev - Uzbekistan/Hungary, Data Analyst/Researcher
Lusine Kharatyan, Armenia, cultural anthropologist and writer
Ari Hadjian, Argentina-Armenia, Architect
Chirkova Natal'ya, Russia, freelance
Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan, gender researcher
Muhammet Mazı, Turkey/Austria, PhD History
Lilit Ghazaryan, Armenia, activist
Patricia Neruta, Moldova/ Portugal, Political Science and International Relations Student
Harutyun Sargsyan, Armenia, QA
Amassia Niziblian, Armenia. Artist
Vilen Danielyan, Armenia, Project manager
Dilnovoz Abdurazzakova, Uzbekistan/ Austria PhD student Economics
Sahila Jabbarova, Azerbaijan, Translator, Researcher, Student
Chirkinyan Anna, Russia, dentist
Akhundov Ravan, Azerbaijan, student
Karim Agayev, Azerbaijan, Psychologist
Mirkamran Huseynli, Azerbaijan, Researcher