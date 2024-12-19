Media logo
Armenia

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Yerevan bus drivers on strike in December. Photo: <em>RFE/RL</em>.&nbsp;
Yerevan bus drivers on strike in December. Photo: <em>RFE/RL</em>.&nbsp;

The Prosecutor General’s office did not launch any criminal proceedings regarding the Yerevan bus drivers’ strike in early December, following which city authorities submitted a report about the strikers’ alleged crime to the Prosecutor General.

The update on the case came on Wednesday, with the Prosecutor General’s office telling RFE/RL that no criminal proceedings have been brought.

‘More simply, the investigator did not see any criminally punishable actions in the drivers’ strike,’ RFE/RL wrote.

On the day of the strike, 3 December, Deputy Mayor Suren Grigoryan announced that he had submitted a report to the Prosecutor General about the strikers’ alleged crime.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Hayk Kostanyan, said that ‘a large number of drivers’ joined the strike without prior notice, which is demanded by the law.

Apart from this appeal, Yerevan authorities dismissed 32 drivers in response to the strike. Only 11 of them have since been reinstated to work, a move that was heavily criticised online, as many pointed out that labourers have a right to hold strikes.

The striking drivers told reporters that aside from demanding pay raises, they were protesting against the lack of toilets on the job, having to purchase their own uniforms, and having to personally clean their buses. They said that the authorities had promised to address their demands in November.

However, the Yerevan city government viewed the strike as blackmail, and despite admitting that some of the issues raised by the bus drivers were ‘objective’, the city noted that the drivers had not raised those issues before ‘because they had side income’.

The introduction of a unified ticketing system, which allows passengers to purchase tickets through terminals on the bus instead of directly paying the drivers, has reduced the drivers' chances of skimming from the fares to obtain  side income, which has reportedly been a common practice.

Armenia
Labour Rights
Yerevan
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
229 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

The Yerevan skyline with Mount Ararat in the background. Photo: Serouj Ourishian/WikiMedia Commons.
Armenia

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Yerevan residents have begun monitoring and sharing the city’s alarming air quality, recommending that people wear face masks. In turn, city authorities plan to develop a programme to tackle the issue. On 18 December, journalist Samson Martirosyan posted on X screengrabs showing the air quality results of the three capitals of the South Caucasus. Yerevan ranked the worst, with the air quality considered unhealthy, followed by Baku, which had a rating of ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, and fin

Civil Contract expels another MP
Armenia

Civil Contract expels another MP

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Civil Contract has unanimously decided to expel MP Hakob Aslanyan, after Aslanyan announced that he was freezing cooperation with the faction for a month. At the same time, Aslanyan said that he did not consider the decision made earlier this month to expel MP Hovik Aghazaryan from the party over alleged leaks of confidential information to be ‘fair’. The ruling Civil Contract party on Wednesday cited Aslanyan’s serious disciplinary violation and behaviour, which it said was highly incompatible

Most Popular

News Stories

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter