Public servants apply to establish an independent professional union

The Independent Trade Union of Public Servants — Article 78 of the Constitution, an organisation representing individuals employed in the public sector, has reportedly applied to Tbilisi’s House of Justice for registration.

According to a statement released by the organisation, as cited by Publika, ‘the organization called “Independent Trade Union of Public Servants — Article 78 of the Constitution” currently incompletely represents those individuals employed in the public sector who have publicly expressed their commitment to the will of the Georgian population and the national interests of the state as stated in Article 78 of the constitution of Georgia, which implies the protection of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations’.