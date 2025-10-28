Media logo
Azerbaijan

Rabbinical conference in Baku canceled for security reasons

by Aytan Farhadova
Conference of European Rabbis in Munich, Germany 2023. Official photo.
Conference of European Rabbis in Munich, Germany 2023. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

The upcoming Conference of European Rabbis in Azerbaijan has been cancelled due to ‘safety concerns’. The conference was intended to cover religious freedom, anti-semitism, and the Abraham Accords.

The conference’s cancellation was reported on by the Israeli media outlet Jerusalem Post, which shared a statement on Monday issued by European rabbis expressing regret over the cancellation. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has not commented on the cancellation of the event.

Despite the cancellation, the conference organisers thanked the Azerbaijani government ‘for its continued support’ and apologised ‘for any inconvenience caused’.

The Azerbaijani government has long highlighted the existence of its small Jewish community, numbering just a few thousand, as a symbol of the country’s ability for interreligious cooperation. In Soviet times, some 40,000 Jews lived in Azerbaijan.

During the Second Nagorno Karabakh War, chief Rabbi of the Ashkenazi Jews of Azerbaijan, Shneor Segal, visited Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan.

According to pro-government Imzainfo, the Jewish community of Ganja told Rabbi Segal at the time to appeal to the Jews of Israel to pray for them, for the safety of the Jewish community, and for all civilians.

Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that Iran’s Quds Force, a branch of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, reportedly hired a figure from the Georgian criminal underworld to carry out an ultimately unsuccessful hit on Rabbi Segal.

In addition, Azerbaijan maintains close ties with Israel, supplying the country with energy while it receives modern weapons in return.

Even as Israel is facing growing international condemnation over the conduct of its war in Gaza, Azerbaijan has further deepened ties, particularly with the Azerbaijan state-run oil company (SOCAR).

In June, SOCAR bought a 10% stake in Tamar, one of Israel’s biggest gas fields, 90 kilometres from Haifa, Israel.

This deal is worth an estimated $1.25 billion for SOCAR.

Explainer | Is an Azerbaijan–Israel–US alliance on the cards?
While a common front against Iran may be what the US and Israel are seeking from a trilateral alliance, Baku is unlikely to openly confront Tehran.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Azerbaijan
Israel
Azerbaijan–Israel Relations
Aytan Farhadova
248 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Rabbinical conference in Baku canceled for security reasons

Three police officers dismissed in South Ossetia over beating of teenage detainees

Memories on a plate — How a forgotten Armenian village became a culinary destination

Georgian Dream names the three major opposition parties it seeks to ban

Two teenagers arrested after fatal beating of schoolteacher in Tbilisi

Three more Rosgvardia officers arrested in North Ossetia in bribery case

Senior Tbilisi Police official resigns amid Interior Ministry shuffle

Review | Dry Leaf — a Georgian masterclass on filming the unfilmable

Show more
Our Newsletters

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 28 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org