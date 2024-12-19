Media logo

Read more: Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Avatar
by OC Media

Read OC Media’s latest news on the inauguration of disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili at parliament today, who was sworn in at the same time as self-declared interim President Salome Zourabichvili emphasised her sole legitimacy, condemning the ceremony as a ‘parody’.

[Read more: Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’]

Avatar
OC Media
2907 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter