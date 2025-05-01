Russia responds to Yerevan’s accusations it is ‘waging a hybrid war’ against Armenia

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to comments made by Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, accusing Russia of waging a hybrid war against Armenia. Zakharova said the allegations were ‘another round of aggressive language that causes bewilderment’.

Zakharova dismissed the accusation in general, adding that ‘at least someone should have bothered to provide some facts’.

Regarding bilateral cooperation and interactions with Armenia, which include ‘regular contacts both at the highest level and through the ministries of foreign affairs’, she suggested that hybrid war was impossible in those conditions.

‘Secondly, what kind of “hybrid war” against the leadership of this country can we talk about when, as we understand, Armenia will be represented at events here?’, Zakharova said, apparently referring to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day celebrations in Moscow that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is reportedly planning to attend.

‘I cannot imagine a situation in which what he said, whether prompted by someone or of his own accord, could actually be true’, Zakharova said, arguing that it would be ‘impossible’ to provide supporting facts for the accusation.

‘This is clearly just parroting some Western Brussels playbook. It's simply undignified’, Zakharova concluded.

On Monday, Simonyan claimed that ‘a hybrid war is being waged against Armenia’ by Russia and ‘warn[ed]’ that the war would ‘become even more active in 2026’, when Armenia will hold parliamentary elections.

Talking about the manifestation of the hybrid war, Simonyan said that sometimes it becomes more active, with the Russian side using ethnic Armenian commentators on Russian TV.

Simonyan noted that due to historical developments, Armenia has been taking clear steps to strengthen its statehood and raise the degree of its independence. He added that not everyone is pleased with these moves, as they have made Armenia ‘not as controllable as it used to be’.

Before making his accusations on Monday, Simonyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin. Also on Monday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was planning to visit Armenia in ‘the near future’.

Previously, in late April, the Russian daily Vedomosti reported that the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, would be ‘tasked’ to advance Russian interests in Armenia ‘through soft power’ ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections.

The recent back and forth marks yet another rise in tensions between Armenia and Russia, whose relations have seen signs of improvement in recent months following a freefall in bilateral ties. The deterioration largely began following the lack of support from Russia and the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) during Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia in 2021 and 2022. Another major reason was the ‘inaction’ of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, when Azerbaijan placed the region in a nine-month blockade and forced it to surrender in a culminating lightning offensive in September 2023.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Zakharova was also asked whether there was any final information on Pashinyan’s participation in the 9 May commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

‘As we understand, [Pashinyan] plans to come’, Zakharova said.

As for the participation of Armenian soldiers in the parade, she quoted a statement from Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who named the 13 countries whose units would take part, which did not include Armenia.