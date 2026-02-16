Media logo
Russia struck Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv intentionally, Aliyev says

by Nate Ostiller
Damage caused by a Russian missile strike on Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine in November 2025. Photo via Azertag.
Damage caused by a Russian missile strike on Azerbaijan's embassy in Ukraine in November 2025. Photo via Azertag.

Russia attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv deliberately on more than one occasion, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The accusations come as the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia appear to be on the mend after almost a yearslong freeze following the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines crash in December 2024 caused by an errant Russian anti-aircraft missile.

Speaking to Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, Aliyev said the embassy was struck three times — after the first attack, Baku ‘passed all the coordinates of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to our Russian colleagues, including the consular section, our cultural centres, and everything else’.

‘Despite this, two more attacks took place. So this was a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission’.

Aliyev also said Azerbaijani energy infrastructure in Ukraine had been struck three times during Russian attacks.

These actions ‘are of course regarded as an unfriendly step towards Azerbaijan’, Aliyev said.

During the most recent strike that damaged the embassy in November 2025, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned.

The Azerbaijani Embassy is located in Kyiv’s central Lukyanivka district, just a few blocks away from the Lukyanivska Metro Station and the Artem arms factory, which has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Explainer | Have Russia and Azerbaijan buried the hatchet?
Azerbaijan and Russia have been at odds since the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in December 2024, which Baku has blamed on Russian air-defence missiles.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Nate Ostiller
254 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

