Russia struck Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv intentionally, Aliyev says

Russia attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv deliberately on more than one occasion, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The accusations come as the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia appear to be on the mend after almost a yearslong freeze following the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines crash in December 2024 caused by an errant Russian anti-aircraft missile.

Speaking to Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, Aliyev said the embassy was struck three times — after the first attack, Baku ‘passed all the coordinates of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to our Russian colleagues, including the consular section, our cultural centres, and everything else’.

‘Despite this, two more attacks took place. So this was a deliberate attack on Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission’.

Aliyev also said Azerbaijani energy infrastructure in Ukraine had been struck three times during Russian attacks.

These actions ‘are of course regarded as an unfriendly step towards Azerbaijan’, Aliyev said.

During the most recent strike that damaged the embassy in November 2025, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned.

The Azerbaijani Embassy is located in Kyiv’s central Lukyanivka district, just a few blocks away from the Lukyanivska Metro Station and the Artem arms factory, which has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.