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Russian–Armenian detained

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian authorities have confirmed the arrest of Russian–Armenian Hovhannes Sahakyan over the ‘failure to report a crime’ when aware of it being planned. The Investigative Committee did not elaborate which crime he was supposed to have seen.

Sahakyan’s arrest was first reported on Sunday evening, hours after a video went viral with him saying he had only arrived in Armenia for a few hours with his family to vote, after which he would return to Moscow.

‘We’re with the kids, so let’s not end up caught in the middle of complications’, Sahakyan told Shant TV.

Some people who claimed to know Sahakyan alleged that his comments were ‘ironic’ and that he ‘has stood by our Armed Forces for years and has done everything he could to help build a strong Armenia’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
694 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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