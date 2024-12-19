Russian independent outlet says voter fraud in Georgia could have resulted in 300,000 votes for Georgian Dream

The Russian independent investigative outlet The Insider has published a report on Georgia’s 26 October parliamentary elections, alleging electoral fraud in favour of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The report highlights key findings, including repeated voting through ‘carousels’ and significant statistical anomalies pertaining to the disproportionate number of male voters supporting Georgian Dream, reportedly deviating from expected gender parity in voter turnout.

The Insider, citing the findings by data analyst Roman Udot, drew parallels between voting irregularities in Georgia’s elections and those observed in Russia.

According to estimates by Udot, the manipulation could have resulted in approximately 300,000 fraudulent votes for Georgian Dream, suggesting that without such manipulation, the ruling party would have lost its parliamentary majority.

‘Unlike in Russia, outright ballot stuffing is impossible in Georgia, so the orchestrators of carousel voting had to obtain IDs or other identification numbers from real voters who had been paid not to turn up at the polls’, The Insider reported.