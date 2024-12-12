Secretary General of CoE Council Berset arrives in Georgia for official visit

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, arrived in Georgia yesterday as part of an official visit. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, within the framework of the visit, Berset will hold meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili, and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.

Open and in-depth exchanges with civil society ahead of the institutional meetings. @CoE supports freedom of expression/assembly and a healthy democratic debate. #Georgia — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) December 18, 2024