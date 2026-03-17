Shiite Muslims arrested in Azerbaijan as authorities reportedly crack down on hijabs in schools

Two Shia muslims connected to the Azerbaijani Muslim Unity Movement (MUM) have been detained on drug charges. The detentions come as Azerbaijan appears to be tightening its restrictions on the exercise of Islam, including reports that schools have begun enforcing a ban on wearing hijabs.

The two members — Samir Babayev, 44, and 25-year-old Alikram Namazov — were both separately picked up by the police on their way to work from home in early March.

On Monday, the MUM released an audio recording of Babayev, who was detained on 6 March by the Sabunchu Main Police Department, where he stated that he was repeatedly tortured by police whilst in their custody.

Police officers from the Sabunchu Drug Enforcement Department reportedly grabbed him off the street and took him to the district’s Police Station N14 where he said he was beaten because refused to sign an indictment.

‘It was because I was detained by the police with drugs and I did not sign this document. Later, I was taken to the district’s pre-trial detention centre, and again was beaten there because I refused to sign a blank sheet of paper. On 7 March I was taken to the Sabunchu District Court and I protested by turning my back on the judge because my lawyer was not allowed to attend to defend me’.

In his audio recording, Babayev stated that after the court hearing, he was beaten in the court bathroom, and that police officers tried to force his head into a toilet. He added that the officers stopped after he said he would expose their actions.

Babayev’s wife Gunel Babayeva told OC Media that he was accused of various drug charges and the illegal preparation, production, storage in large quantities of drugs and was remanded into pre-trial detention for four months.

‘We still could not meet with him, but I know that he is now serving in the Baku Pretrial Detention Centre’.

She said that this is Babayev’s second detention, and that he had previously been arrested, also on drug charges, but then released in December 2025.

‘During his first time in detention, police warned him that he should stay away from the MUM, and if not, he will be punished harshly’ said Babayeva.

Alikram Namazov’s mother told OC Media that her son was unreachable after 11 March.

Chichak Namazova stated that her son suffers from several diseases and she worries about his health.

‘He was detained by the Khirdalan police officers as he was leaving home for work. His lawyer, who was appointed by the state, told me that drugs were found in his pocket, which is unbelievable. Because he never used drugs and we are living in a rented house. How do drug dealers live in poverty?’

The MUM said that Namazov was also subjected to police violence and forced to confess to drug charges.

As authorities crack down on the MUM, hijab bans are enforced in schools

On Monday, the MUM also stated that schools had started to enforce bans against hijabs amongst school teachers and students.

According to the MUM, Rena Abdullayeva, director of Secondary School N17 in Sumgait, dismissed teachers who wore a hijab.

‘A week ago, students wearing headscarves were also barred from attending classes at the same school. Abdullaeva stated that the bans were imposed on orders from higher-ups’, the MUM wrote.

The group claimed similar measures were being implemented in the Khatai district school N55 in Baku.

‘The arrival of 2026 seemed to have revived a long-dormant issue: restrictions on wearing the hijab, which, although previously eradicated in the regions, is now rapidly expanding in places far from sight and heart’, wrote MUM.

‘Both the media statements and the determined, insistent statements from education officials at this stage seem like an attempt to calculate how much fear will affect the souls of believers after many years of arrests’.

This situation was discussed on social media, with some claiming schools were being ordered to collect lists of girls who wear hijabs.

On Tuesday, the MUM shared a statement and called on the Education Ministry to clarify the situation.

As of the time of publication, the ministry has yet to publish any statements on the implementation of hijab bans in schools.