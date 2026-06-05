Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Russia has noted its readiness to allow Azerbaijan into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) shortly after the bloc called on Armenia to choose between its membership in the EAEU or EU accession. The statements came as Moscow continues to enforce trade restrictions on Yerevan ahead of the Armenian parliamentary elections.

On the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on 4 June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin said that Russian businesses could be involved in restoration projects in Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions that came under Azerbaijan’s control after the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020.

Galuzin also discussed the intergovernmental declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan, adopted in February 2022, saying that Moscow is now ‘focused on fully utilising the rich potential of this document’.

He also touched on an economic cooperation meeting held with Azerbaijan in mid-April, where they signed a protocol and a roadmap for the implementation of investment projects in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Separately, Galuzin noted Russia’s willingness to allow Azerbaijan into the EAEU, noting that a ‘list of measures was prepared to increase trade turnover and develop investment cooperation and industrial cooperation between our countries identified opportunities for Russian business’.

He emphasised that Russia was ‘ready to contribute in every possible way to Azerbaijan’s rapprochement with this integration union’.

‘Moreover, we believe that it will have a positive impact on Azerbaijan’s economy, as the country will gain access to the advantages of a common goods market and will be able to expand cooperation in the areas of transport, services, and investment’, he said.

Galuzin’s remarks came as Russia pushed a number of restrictions on Armenian imports ahead of the country’s 7 June parliamentary elections. The EAEU, to which Armenia is also a party, also recently called on Yerevan to hold a referendum on whether it wants to leave the EAEU or join the EU.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that ‘Armenia’s foreign policy was oriented to Western standards’.

‘You know, there is nothing supernatural here [in the course of Yerevan]. The political forces that are behind [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan], they have been talking [about the political orientation to the West] for a long time and are not shy, they do it openly’, Putin said, according to Russian state-run media TASS.

Putin also said that ties between Russia and Azerbaijan ‘are very good, friendly, both in the economic and political spheres’. He added that he was aware that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was ‘investing considerable effort’ into putting the 2022 declaration into action.

‘I believe cumulative Russian investment in the Azerbaijani economy exceeds $10 billion. A large number of enterprises work with Russian capital. We have close cooperation on humanitarian issues’, Putin said, adding: ‘A large number of Azerbaijanis work in the Russian Federation. They transfer money to support their families. And we are trying to organise this in a proper, civilised manner’.