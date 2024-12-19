Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University students demand resignation of rector
According to local media, a group Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University students have entered the university’s campus to join seven other students who had reportedly been barred by the administration from being replaced by others.
They demand new parliamentary elections, the release of those detained during demonstrations, in addition to the resignation of the university’s rector, Giorgi Shalutashvili.
