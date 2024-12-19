Media logo

Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University students demand resignation of rector

Avatar
by OC Media

According to local media, a group Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University students have entered the university’s campus to join seven other students who had reportedly been barred by the administration from being replaced by others.

They demand new parliamentary elections, the release of those detained during demonstrations, in addition to the resignation of the university’s rector, Giorgi Shalutashvili.

Avatar
OC Media
2928 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Aliyev calls on Russia to admit guilt for AZAL plane crash and pay compensation

Rave, resist, repeat: Georgia’s renowned techno scene fights for survival in pro-EU protests

Georgia live updates | New president approves repressive laws as protests continue

Monday, 30 December 2024

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter