South Ossetian President Gagloev discharged after week-long hospitalisation in Vladikavkaz

South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev was released from a hospital in Vladikavkaz, North-Ossetia following his hospitalisation after a hypertensive crisis.

Gagloev was discharged from the Republican Clinical Hospital on Wednesday, according to North Ossetian Head Sergei Menyailo.

‘Doctors say that his health is stable. Alan Eduardovich received all the necessary specialised medical care and will continue his recovery under outpatient supervision’, he wrote on Telegram.

RES, South Ossetia’s official news agency, reported that Gagloev had gone to Vladikavkaz for a ‘scheduled medical examination’ on 6 March.

‘We are grateful to everyone who is interested and worried, but there is nothing to worry about’, said his press secretary, Natalya Bosikova. ⁣⁣⠀⁣⁣⠀

⁣⁣On the same day, Bosikova confirmed that Gagloev was admitted to the Republican Clinical Hospital with a hypertensive crisis, but that his condition is ‘stable’.

‘His condition is stable, he is in the cardiology department. Now examinations are being carried out in accordance with the standards of medical care’, she said, according to RES.

The following day, Bosikova said that Gagloev’s condition was ‘satisfactory’ and that his hypertensive crisis had stopped.

On 7 March, Russia’s Ambassador to South Ossetia, Marat Kulakhmetov, conveyed a message of support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Gagloev, saying that Putin was ‘closely monitoring the situation and wishes you a speedy recovery’.

⁣⁣Despite being hospitalised for just under a week, Gagloev continued to issue statements throughout his time at the hospital.

Gagloev, the leader of the Nykhas party, became South Ossetia’s president in April 2022, unseating Anatoly Bibilov.

His party won the parliamentary elections in South Ossetia in June 2024, securing at least 13 seats in the 34-seat parliament.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.