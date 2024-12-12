Swedish Minister for EU Affairs says she supports sanctions against Georgia

Jessica Rosencrantz, Sweden’s Minister for EU Affairs, said at the General Affairs Council that she ‘fully supports sanctions and other measures that can be taken against the regime’ in Georgia.

‘I am concerned about the situation in Georgia. I believe that the Georgian people and Georgia as a country [that] belongs in Europe, but it is very clear that the regime has [been] working in the opposite direction and I fully support sanctions and other measures that can be taken against the regime’, Rosencrantz said.

‘I am truly convinced that it is not the Georgian people that we want to create distance to but rather to the regime, which has now decided not to pursue EU ambitions’.

According to Rosecrantz, it’s not the EU ‘which is closing the doors, it is the regime at the moment’.