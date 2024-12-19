Tbilisi school community holds march against Georgian Dream's policies

Students and parents from the Waldorf School in Tbilisi held a march from the Ministry of Education to parliament in protest against Georgian Dream’s policies.

According to Publika, slogans included ‘Waldorf School children and parents for a European future’, and ‘We demand new and fair elections,’ as well as ‘Freedom for the regime's prisoners’.

One of the banners read ‘Christmas Market changed its name to Waldorf School Parents' March’, referring to the school's cancellation of its traditional Christmas market amid ongoing protests in Georgia.