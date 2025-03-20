The Armenian Parliament adopts a bill seeking EU accession

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

On Wednesday, the Armenian Parliament adopted a bill that calls on the government to seek EU integration in its second and final hearing. The bill was passed with 64 votes in favour and 7 against.

The opposition Armenia Alliance faction did not participate in the voting, while the I Have Honor faction voted against it.

The bill was drafted after the Central Election Commission verified that a petition to initiate a draft law regarding Armenia’s prospective membership in the EU had gathered over 50,000 signatures.

It was backed by the government in January.

The bill’s preamble was amended following the parliament’s adoption of the legislation in its first reading in February, and a section saying that Armenia, ‘expressing the unified will of the people of [...] Armenia’, was removed.

The paragraph was rewritten — ‘[Armenia], aiming to develop democratic institutions, increase the welfare of society, strengthen the country’s security, resilience and the rule of law, declares the start of the process of the accession of [...] Armenia to the [EU]’.

A joint statement by MEPs Nils Ušakovs and Miriam Lexmann on the adoption of the bill celebrated its passage, saying that it marked ‘another significant step in the already very strong EU-Armenia relations’.

‘We take note of this decision and welcome it as another clear expression of Armenia's steadfast commitment to our shared values and the country's democratic path’, read the statement.

The MEPs also ‘encourage[d] the Commission, the High Representative/Vice-President and the [European] Council to actively support Armenia’s desire for increased cooperation with the EU in all dimensions and its European aspirations’.

They noted that EU accession ‘is a complex, long-term and merit-based process’ and expressed their readiness ‘to continue supporting Armenia in its reform efforts [...]’.

At the cabinet meeting in January when the bill was approved, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that after parliament adopts it as a law, a discussion must take place between Armenia and the EU to develop a roadmap toward accession.

The government’s approval of the bill led to a swift and sarcastic reaction from Russia.

Since January, high-ranking Russian officials have repeatedly talked about the incompatibility of the EU with the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU], which Armenia is a member of. The issue was touched upon during a recent call between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Putin offering ‘his comments and assessments’ on the matter.