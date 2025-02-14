Media logo
OC Insider

The shameful capitulation of the US

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

OC Insider

Independent media is on the brink of collapse in Georgia

Avatar
by Mariam Nikuradze

Months before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, a lot of people I’d meet would ask me what Georgia would be like if Georgian Dream would stay in power. I’ve met a lot of you who are receiving this newsletter, and I’d tell you that Georgia would take the path of Belarus and Russia, where there would be no civil society and media, where people would have to choose between leaving the country or going to jail. While I think it was an accurate prediction, I am still surprised how fast Georgia

OC Insider

Genocide denial: a pattern for the Armenian Government

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan

The fact that I am writing the second newsletter in less than a year about how the Armenian Government disseminates Armenian Genocide denial narratives is a clear sign that we are dealing with a pattern and not an exception. ‘We need to understand what happened and why it happened. And how did we perceive it, through whom did we perceive it’, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn said recently about the Armenian Genocide, sparking outrage. What many in Armenia and the diaspora saw as questio

OC Insider

Georgian Dream’s search for friendship with Trump may be falling flat

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller

Well, here it is — President Donald Trump, 2.0. As an American, I feel a strong sense of despair and concern about the state of my country and what will happen to minorities, the queer community, climate change, free speech, and countless other domestic issues. As a fervent supporter of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression and a past resident of Kyiv, I also worry about Trump’s plans to cut back on critical US aid for the country. Based on Trump’s campaign statements, he is likely aching

OC Insider

To many more recognitions of the Circassian Genocide

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka

It finally happened: Ukraine recognised the Circassian Genocide. Some of you may not know this about me, but I am a diaspora Circassian, born and raised in Jordan. I grew up in a Circassian community, and I went to a Circassian school, but had this recognition taken place, say, 20 years ago, I likely would not have batted an eye, and neither would many others, whether my age or older. There was a time where we Circassians — at least in Jordan — were not aware of what had happened to our ancest

Most Popular

News Stories

The shameful capitulation of the US

Russian army conscripts man who murdered daughter-in-law in Chechnya

Chechen Akhmat commander calls Trump ‘enemy of humanity’

Georgian Interior Ministry files lawsuit against severely beaten journalist

Government reports Azerbaijan spent $3.5 billion in 2024 to ‘reconstruct’ Nagorno-Karabakh

Friday, 14 February 2025

Faith, resistance, and digital advocacy: NIYSO’s role in Chechen activism

EU Parliament calls for sanctions against Ivanishvili and others, and non-recognition of Georgian Dream government

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 14 February 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org