Media logo
Georgia

The Tsova-Tush children’s book aiming to save one of Georgia’s most endangered languages

A 2019 documentary failed to find anyone under the age of 30 who knew Tsova–Tush.

by Katharine Khamhaengwong
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Formerly imprisoned ex-minister Akhalaia detained again over alleged role in 4 October protests

Kazakhstan’s interim report finds ‘warhead elements’ caused Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Abkhazia investigates threats made against Russian political consultants ‘working illegally’

Azerbaijan sentences ‘mentally unstable’ Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian to 16 years on terrorism charges

Pashinyan tells Putin Armenia could retake control of railways if restoration works are delayed

The Tsova-Tush children’s book aiming to save one of Georgia’s most endangered languages

ICRC visits Armenian prisoners after halting activities in Azerbaijan

Friday, 26 December 2025

Show more
Our Newsletters

The day riot police poisoned me

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 26 December 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org