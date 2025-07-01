Media logo
Georgia

The UK summons Georgian Chargé d’Affaires over accusations of crackdown and democratic backsliding

Avatar
by OC Media
The Georgian Embassy in London. Photo: Wikimedia commons.
The Georgian Embassy in London. Photo: Wikimedia commons.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has summoned the Georgian Chargé d’Affaires in order to signal its condemnation of the country’s ‘increasingly harmful trajectory’.

In addition, a senior UK official denounced ‘false claims and public attacks launched by Georgian Dream against the UK and international partners’.

According to an official statement, an FCDO spokesperson criticised the recent actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘The imprisonment of prominent opposition leaders is the latest attempt by the Georgian government to crack down on freedoms and stifle dissent. The detention of election rivals is incompatible with any remaining Euro-Atlantic aspirations held by Georgian Dream as well as their own constitutional commitments’.

The UK previously imposed several rounds of sanctions against Georgia against the backdrop of the government crackdown against civil society.

In December 2024, amid police violence during protest rallies, London also announced it was halting aid and cooperation with the Georgian government.

The latest statement cautioned that more punitive measures could be coming, but did not offer specifics.

‘The UK government will not hesitate to consider further action should Georgia not return to respecting and upholding democracy, freedoms, and human rights’, the FCDO spokesperson said.

Georgian opposition leader Gvaramia sentenced to 8 months in prison
He is the seventh politician to be sentenced for boycotting Georgian Dream’s anti-UNM commission.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia
Georgian Dream
United Kingdom
Georgia-UK Relations
Avatar
OC Media
3243 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Datablog | Georgians don’t want to be ruled by church, despite confidence in religious institutions

The UK summons Georgian Chargé d’Affaires over accusations of crackdown and democratic backsliding

Tuesday, 1 July 2025

Georgian opposition leader Gvaramia sentenced to 8 months in prison

Bucking precedent, Armenia orders Archbishop Ajapahyan into custody over coup calls

Baku’s relations with Moscow plunge to new lows after alleged police killing of ethnic Azerbaijanis

Armenia urges Russia not to interfere in its internal affairs

Chechen MMA fighter sentenced to 28 years in prison on terrorism charges

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Dominik K Cagara

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 01 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org