Theatre University issues statement of solidarity following student protest

The Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film State University has issued a statement expressing ‘solidarity with all citizens injured during the protests’, including the university’s graduates.

The university said that it supports the application of ‘maximum legal concessions’ to those detained during protests in order to facilitate their release from custody, including actors Andro Chichinadze and Vepkhia Kasradze.According to Publika, the statement followed a protest by students, who occupied the university's lobby yesterday and demanded that the university issue a statement of solidarity with Chichinadze and all those injured or unlawfully detained.