Thursday, 22 May 2025

Regional * Caucasian Knot has reported that South Ossetian security forces have detained three Georgians near the village of Khurvaleti in the Gori municipality. While one was later released and sent to territory controlled by Tbilisi, the other two reportedly remain in custody. Armenia * On Wednesday, in parallel to the meeting of Armenian and Russian foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan, a protest was held in front of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Lavrov