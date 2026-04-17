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North Ossetia–Alania

How Ossetian Uatsdin became ‘the most successful’ pagan faith in the world

Uatsdin has spread amidst a growing interest in pre-Christian religious traditions as an important part of ethnic identity in the North Caucasus.

by Elizaveta Chukharova
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