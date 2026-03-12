Turkish commander says Turkey ‘ready to provide military assistance’ to Azerbaijan

Metin Tokel, the Commander of Turkey’s Land Forces, visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, where he said that Turkey was ready ‘to provide any military assistance in accordance with the provisions of the Shusha Declaration’, a mutual defence pact signed in June 2021 between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The visit on 11 March comes amidst the ongoing war in Iran, which has significantly increased regional tension. Both Ankara and Baku have accused Iran of launching attacks on their respective territories.

According to the Shusha declaration, both countries ‘will continue their efforts to strengthen stability and security in the Caucasus region’ and ‘the special geographic situation of the Nakhchivan will be taken into account’.

The official website of the Defence Ministry wrote that before the meeting, the sides visited monuments dedicated to former President Heydar Aliyev’s and Turkey’s first President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Nakhchivan.

During the visit, the Turkish military delegation met with the Azerbaijani Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Kanan Seyidov, and the sides ‘held a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest’.

During the meeting, Tokel said that Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan’s side.

He also mentioned that relations between the two countries ‘are based on a strong foundation of strategic and military partnership’.