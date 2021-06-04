Two Azerbaijani journalists and one official die in landmine explosion in Kalbajar

Two Azerbaijani journalists and one local official died after an anti-tank mine exploded in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, near the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Siraj Abishov, a camera operator for Az TV; Maharram Ibrahimov, a journalist working for Azertag; and Arif Aliyev, a local official from Susuzlug village, were killed when the Kamaz car they were driving ran over an anti-tank mine. The four injured have been transferred to hospital for treatment.

Azerbaijan had taken control of the area following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

According to officials, the scene of the accident has been secured by police and the Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation.