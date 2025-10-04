Media logo

Two injured in attack linked to 4 October protest announcement

A 15 year-old activist and the leader of the youth wing of the opposition party United National Movement (UNM), Igor Narmania, were reportedly attacked last night in Tbilisi in the vicinity of the Metekhi bridge by a group of men.

According to the local media outlet Publika, the attack happened shortly before a group of young people was due to make a public announcement about the protest scheduled for today. Publika also reported that the attackers were a group of about 10 men armed with blunt objects. The two injured sustained head injuries, with footage on social media showing blood streaming from their heads.

The Interior Ministry reported they had launched an investigation into group violence, claiming a ‘minor conflict’ had begun between members of the UNM and church staff near Metekhi Church. Several participants have been identified and are being questioned, they said.

UNM chair Tina Bokuchava told IPN the attack was intended to intimidate young people and their parents to prevent them from joining the 4 October protest on Rustaveli Avenue.

