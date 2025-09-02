Media logo
Chechnya

Ukraine accuses Kadyrov of war crimes

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: officials.
Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: officials.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has announced that it filed charges against Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov for war crimes linked to his comments on Ukrainian prisoners of war made last October.

The charges were pressed against Kadyrov on Monday, with the SBU basing its evidence on statements made by Kadyrov in which he urged his subordinates not to take Ukrainian soldiers captive but to kill them on the spot. He cancelled this order three days later.

In addition, in December, Kadyrov instructed his subordinates to place  prisoners of war on the roofs of military facilities in Grozny to use them as a ‘human shield’ against Ukrainian drone strikes. He made this statement after a Ukrainian drone struck the Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya. At the time, he claimed that Ukrainian citizens had been killed in the strike, alleging that prisoners were being held in the building partially damaged by the drone.

These actions have been classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war, which contravene the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The SBU notified Kadyrov of the charges in absentia under Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine’s criminal code, which provides for punishment for cruel treatment of prisoners of war.

The SBU emphasised that the actions recognised as violations of international humanitarian law are being documented and that new evidence continues to be collected.

The criminal case is being conducted under the procedural guidance of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, and investigative measures include a range of steps aimed at bringing Kadyrov to justice for crimes against the Ukrainian people and state.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The relevant article of Ukraine’s criminal code under which the charges were filed provides for a sentence of between eight and twelve years in prison.

The suspicions against Kadyrov are not the first attempt to hold him accountable for war crimes. In August 2022, the SBU had already charged him with waging an aggressive war and supporting Russia’s territorial expansion into Ukraine. Similar charges were also filed at that time against Daniil Martynov, deputy head of the Russian National Guard in Chechnya, and Hussein Mezhidov, commander of a tactical group of the 249th Separate Motorised Battalion.

In March, RFE/RL reported, citing Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, that more than 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held in Chechnya.

Kadyrov has long been the subject of criticism by human rights organisations for numerous violations of human rights, including disappearances, torture, and the persecution of opponents.

Kadyrov suggests using Ukrainian POWs as human shields in Chechnya
Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov has suggested that Ukrainian POWs should be used as human shields at potential military targets. Kadyrov made his suggestion during a meeting with Ukrainian POWs prior to a live broadcast on Chechen television on Wednesday. A fragment of this meeting was later published on his official Telegram channel. ’We need to put them [Ukrainian POWs] on the objects that American satellites have photos of, we need to put them on the roofs of these objects, let them guard
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Ukraine
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
320 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Ukraine accuses Kadyrov of war crimes

Russian detained during Georgia’s EU U-turn protests sentenced to 8.5 years on ‘drug charges’

Tuesday, 2 September 2025

Review | Shapshe — thoughtful, energetic, and fun Circassian folk music

Grandmother detained in Georgia for abusing grandson in Tiktok live

Georgian protester says police threatened to sodomise and bury him alive during detention

North Ossetian MP ordered to settle $42 million in debts to distillery

Armenian Foreign Ministry employee detained for treason

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 02 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org