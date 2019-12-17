Ukraine deports critical Azerbaijani blogger shortly before Zelensky visits Baku

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

An Azer­bai­jani anti-gov­ern­ment blogger has been deported from Ukraine to Azer­bai­jan just days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due in Baku on an official visit.

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service announced on Saturday that Elvin Isayev had been deported two days earlier, on 12 December.

His arrest came shortly before a planned two-day visit to Azer­bai­jan by Zelensky on 16-17 December.

In their statement, the Azer­bai­jani Migration Service said Isayev was deported for violating Ukrainian immi­gra­tion law.

They said that after being provided ‘temporary shelter after a voluntary medical exam­i­na­tion’, Isayev was trans­ferred to a pre-trial detention centre.

The Nasimi District Court issued a warrant for Isayev’s arrest on 22 August, based on an inves­ti­ga­tion by Azerbaijan’s Pros­e­cu­tor General's Office for Grave Crimes.

Family and friends have claimed Isayev was kidnapped in Ukraine at the behest of the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties, because of his pub­li­ca­tions crit­i­cis­ing the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties.

Azer­bai­jani human rights activists have ques­tioned the legality of the depor­ta­tion.

So far neither the Azer­bai­jani nor Ukraini­an­ian gov­ern­ments have specified the exact grounds on which he was deported.

Isayev’s dis­ap­pear­ance in Kyiv coincided with a visit by Azer­bai­jani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmedov to Ukraine.

His dis­ap­pear­ance was high­light­ed by Ukrainian media outlets at the time.

Isayev, who is eth­ni­cal­ly Talysh, has 20,900 sub­scribers on his YouTube channel. He was also a frequent guest of the Azer­Free­dom YouTube channel, run by jour­nal­ist Gurban Mammadov, which has over 48,500 sub­scribers.

He fre­quent­ly accused Azer­bai­jani President Ilham Aliyev and his family of being dictators, calling the gov­ern­ment a total­i­tar­i­an regime.

A failed deportation from Russia

In August, Isayev, who is a Russian citizen, was arrested in Saint Peters­burg, where he was living at the time. Isayev is married to a Russian citizen with whom he has children.

‘They wrote in the arrest protocol that his [Russian] passport had been cancelled and that Isaev did not have a document to stay in Russia. Neither we nor our client knows what caused Isaev’s passport to be recog­nised as invalid’, Isayev’s lawyer at the time, Yuriy Serov from the Memorial Human Rights Centre, told Kom­m­er­sant in September.

‘I think that this whole situation shows signs of a coor­di­nat­ed operation’, he said.

Serov said that Isayev had legally obtained a Russian passport 18 years prior.

‘Over the past 18 years, the document has been checked several times, he received a new passport in 2014, an inter­na­tion­al passport, a military ID, and a weapons permit. No questions regarding his cit­i­zen­ship appeared’, he said.

On 26 August, Saint Petersburg’s Dzerdzhin­sky District ordered that Isayev be expelled from Russia and he was trans­ferred to a temporary detention centre to await depor­ta­tion.

Isayev’s relatives appealed the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), while his wife and son released a video appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to inves­ti­gate the situation.

On 10 September the ECHR placed a temporary sus­pen­sion on the Dzerzhin­sky District Court’s depor­ta­tion order. As a result, Isayev’s case was sent back to the Dzerzhin­sky District Court for review and he was released from custody.

‘He stayed in Ukraine legally’

Isayev’s cousin, Mirjalil Isayev, told jour­nal­ists that Isayev began blogging in 2015. He said that since 2018, he had become a harsh critic of the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment, after which he began receiving death threats.

Mirjalil Isayev said that despite the ECHR sus­pen­sion order, the Main Direc­torate of Saint Peters­burg issued a ruling on 18 September deeming Elvin a threat to state security.

‘We were notified only on [26 September] and we had only until 27 September’, he said.

Isayev said that after under­stand­ing that his cousin was to be deported to Azer­bai­jan, they travelled to Ukraine believing he would be safe there.

He said that for security reasons they often changed apart­ments in Kiyv.

‘He stayed in Ukraine legally. He had a legal 90 days of stay until 27 December’, said Isayev, adding that his cousin arrived in Kiyv on 27 September.

Gurban Mammadov, a UK-based Azer­bai­jani jour­nal­ist, said on his YouTube channel that Ukraine had ‘no legal grounds to deport him’.

Mammadov told the Kiyv Post that Isayev had been formally charged with ‘defama­tion and dis­par­age­ment of the president of Azer­bai­jan’, which is pun­ish­able by up to five years in prison.

‘When we say depor­ta­tion we mean a court’s decision. He was just kidnapped. As a lawyer, I am shocked how the Ukrainian author­i­ties could let this happen […] not for the depri­va­tion of his freedom, but with the aim of his torture, humil­i­a­tion, and his physical anni­hi­la­tion’, he said.

Opposition journalists’ persecution abroad

Isayev is not the first high-profile gov­ern­ment critic to be targetted by the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment abroad.

Jour­nal­ist Fikrat Huseynli, who had Dutch cit­i­zen­ship, was detained in Ukraine in October 2017 at Boryspil Inter­na­tion­al Airport on the basis of an Interpol red card issued by Azer­bai­jan.

Huseynli has covered the opposition’s work in exile and exposed cor­rup­tion in the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment. He has also crit­i­cised Azer­bai­jani President Ilham Aliyev.

Huseynli travelled to Ukraine to examine the pos­si­bil­i­ty of opening a branch of Turan TV satellite channel in Kiyv.

After holding Huseynli for half a year, Ukrainian author­i­ties returned his passport and he was able to return to the Nether­lands.

Fakhraddin Abbasov, an ethnic Talysh Azer­bai­jani activist, was deported from Russia to Azer­bai­jan in March, where he was imme­di­ate­ly arrested. Russia ignored a plea from Amnesty Inter­na­tion­al not to hand him over to Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties amid fears he may face torture.

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said that Abbasov was deported imme­di­ate­ly after his Russian residence permit expired. Abbasov was accused of public calls for a violent change of the con­sti­tu­tion­al order on the instruc­tions of foreign organ­i­sa­tions or their rep­re­sen­ta­tives.

Afghan Mukhtarli, a veteran inves­tiga­tive jour­nal­ist, dis­ap­peared in Tbilisi on 29 May 2017 on his way home after meeting a friend in a café. He resur­faced jailed in Azer­bai­jan the next day.

According to his lawyers, Mukhtarli was kidnapped by four Georgian-speaking men, three of them wearing police uniforms, who planted money in his pocket as they crossed the Georgian-Azer­bai­jani border.

Mukhtarli was charged by the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties with smuggling €10,000 in cash, illegal border crossing, and resisting police, even­tu­al­ly being sentenced to six years impris­on­ment.

