UNM says Georgian Dream won’t be able to establish authoritarianism because public sector against them

In light of what appear to be purges of public sector employees critical of the government, Irakli Pavlenishvili, Deputy Secretary General of the opposition group Unity — National Movement, has stated that ‘[Bidzina] Ivanishvili and his team’ will not be able to ‘gather the critical mass that is necessary for even an authoritarian regime to function because […] a very large part of public servants are against establishing a dictatorship in this country’.

