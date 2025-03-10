Media logo
Gubad Ibadoghlu

US lawmakers to introduce bill sanctioning Aliyev’s personal plane until economist Ibadoghlu is released, sources say

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Gubad Ibadoghlu. Photo via Voice of America.
Gubad Ibadoghlu. Photo via Voice of America.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the US Congress are preparing to introduce a bill which would impose sanctions on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s personal plane until economist and pro-democracy figure Gubad Ibadoghlu is released, journalist Alex Raufoglu reported on Monday, citing sources.

While visiting Azerbaijan in July 2023, Ibadoghlu was arrested as part of what the authorities said was an investigation into supporters of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Turkey blames for an attempted coup in 2016.

He was released into house arrest in April, but has accused authorities of continuing to deny him access to needed medical treatment, despite his life-threatening condition.

Prior to his arrest, Ibadoghlu lived and worked in London, where he was a Senior Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics. He maintains that he has no connection to Gülen and that his arrest and detention are politically motivated and a form of retribution for his activism.

According to Raufoglu, the bill is called the ‘Azerbaijan Aircraft Engine Export Restrictions Act’, and would prohibit the transfer of engine parts to Aliyev’s plane until Ibadoghlu is released.

Within 30 days of its enactment, the legislation would also compel US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ‘submit a report detailing the status of Ibadoghlu’s detention, US diplomatic efforts to secure his release, and any attempts by Azerbaijan to circumvent export restrictions through 3rd-party entities’.

Additionally, the draft legislation contained punitive measures if any ‘foreign company, financial institution, or government is found to have facilitated the export of GE90-110B1L or GE90-115B engine parts to Azerbaijan’.

The sanctions could include the ‘blocking of US financial transactions involving the violating entity [and the] revocation of US export privileges for the violating entity’.

There has been no official confirmation of the proposed legislation, and it has yet to be formally introduced in Congress.

Detained Gubad Ibadoghlu associate ‘threatened with sexual harassment’
Detained economist Fazil Gasimov, an associate of economist Gubad Ibadoghlu’s, has said that he was threatened with sexual harrassment and subjected to torture and inhumane treatment. Gasimov was detained in Turkey and extradited to Azerbaijan as part of the case against economist Gubad Ibadoghlu…
OC MediaAytan Farhadova


Gubad Ibadoghlu
Azerbaijan
The United States
Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
46 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Gubad Ibadoghlu.
Azerbaijan

Detained Azerbaijani economist Ibadoghlu ‘denied’ treatment despite life-threatening condition

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

Detained economist Gubad Ibadoghlu’s family say that doctors in Azerbaijan have refused to treat his aortic aneurysm, despite him needing an emergency surgery. Ibadoghlu, who is under house arrest, has been unable to leave the country to receive treatment abroad. His family also claim that ‘many’ doctors have refused to treat him or to provide him with medication in Azerbaijan. His daughter, Zhala Bayramova, told OC Media that Ibadoghlu suffers from a serious aortic aneurysm, and has expe

Fazil Gasimov. Via social media.
Azerbaijan

Detained Gubad Ibadoghlu associate ‘threatened with sexual harassment’

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

Detained economist Fazil Gasimov, an associate of economist Gubad Ibadoghlu’s, has said that he was threatened with sexual harrassment and subjected to torture and inhumane treatment. Gasimov was detained in Turkey and extradited to Azerbaijan as part of the case against economist Gubad Ibadoghlu in August. Ibadoghlu, a prominent government critic and anti-corruption campaigner, was arrested on 23 July 2023 on charges of production, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money or securities com

Gubad Ibadoghlu (centre) with two of his lawyers, Bahruz Bayramov and Zibeyda Sadigova upon his release.
Azerbaijan

Gubad Ibadoghlu released to house arrest

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

Imprisoned Azerbaijani economist and political activist Gubad Ibadoghlu has been released to house arrest, as his health has reportedly continued to deteriorate. According to pro-government news agency APA, the Narimanov District Court took the decision on Monday afternoon. Ibadoghlu is a prominent government critic and anti-corruption campaigner and is a Senior Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics. Ibadoghlu suffers from a number of serious health issues, including diabetes a

Gubad Ibadoghlu.
Azerbaijan

Imprisoned Azerbaijani opposition figure Ibadoghlu could ‘fall into coma’ 

I
by Ismi Aghayev

The lawyer and family of the imprisoned opposition figure Gubad Ibadoghlu have accused the authorities of withholding treatment to Ibadoghlu and warned that he could fall into a coma. Ibadoghlu was arrested in July 2023 on charges of printing, acquiring, or selling counterfeit money and supporting religious extremism. [Listen on the Caucasus Digest: Podcast | The arrest of Gubad Ibadoghlu] On Monday, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadigova, stated that Ibadoghlu was being denied treatment despite suf

Most Popular

News Stories

South Ossetian President Gagloev discharged after week-long hospitalisation in Vladikavkaz

Chechen and Daghestan authorities demand the unblocking of Telegram

‘Our voice is heard the loudest from here’: Georgia’s students occupy their universities

US lawmakers to introduce bill sanctioning Aliyev’s personal plane until economist Ibadoghlu is released, sources say

Tbilisi court sentences former Ivanishvili confidant to 11 years in absentia

US Senators reintroduce act to sanction Georgian officials

Armenia and India deepen ties during state visit in New Delhi

Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 11 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org